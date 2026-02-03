Alice WonderSuite: Unified platform for testing, protecting, and governing GenAI and Agentic systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-deployment adversarial testing and red-teaming, Real-time adaptive guardrails for live AI applications, Production threat and drift detection..

Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.