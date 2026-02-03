Alice WonderFence: Runtime guardrails for GenAI apps providing real-time threat detection & response. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of unsafe prompts and outputs, Adaptive guardrails with proprietary fine-tuning, Multimodal detection for text, image, audio, and video..

Enkrypt AI Guardrails: Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time approval, modification, or blocking of AI agent actions, Prompt injection defense at input boundary, RAG retrieval filtering with source constraints and redaction..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.