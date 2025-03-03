Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams already operating within the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem should evaluate Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall for its API auto-discovery and zero-day detection capabilities, which address the gap most teams face between shadow APIs and emerging threats. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring with SQL-queryable access logs, giving you audit trails that actually support incident response. Skip this if your architecture is multi-cloud or hybrid; the tool's integration depth assumes you're committed to Alibaba's stack.
Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending application traffic at scale will get the most from Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller, especially those needing load balancing and WAF in a single appliance without separate point products. PCI-DSS compliance support and real-time application traffic monitoring address the compliance burden that typically forces these organizations to run parallel security stacks. Skip this if you're building a pure cloud-native architecture; Ivanti's strength is hybrid environments where virtual traffic management and application layer defense need to move together.
Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services
Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..
Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller: Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller differentiates with Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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