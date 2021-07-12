Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Cloud-based WAF providing web app, API, and bot protection for cloud services. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Protection against SQL injection and XSS attacks, Bot detection and mitigation using AI technology, API asset auto-discovery and security management..

Instart Web Performance (Legacy): A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features. built by Akamai..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.