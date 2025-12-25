Alibaba Cloud AI Guardrails: Real-time AI content moderation and prompt injection defense for AIGC applications. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Real-time moderation of AI inputs and AI-generated content (AIGC), Prompt injection attack detection (jailbreak prompts, role-play inducements, system command tampering), Sensitive and privacy data detection (personal and corporate-sensitive content)..

Impart LLM Security: LLM security platform detecting prompt injection, jailbreaks, and abuse. built by Impart Security. Core capabilities include Automatic LLM model discovery and visibility, Prompt injection detection, Jailbreak detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.