Alibaba Cloud AI Guardrails: Real-time AI content moderation and prompt injection defense for AIGC applications. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Real-time moderation of AI inputs and AI-generated content (AIGC), Prompt injection attack detection (jailbreak prompts, role-play inducements, system command tampering), Sensitive and privacy data detection (personal and corporate-sensitive content)..

Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.