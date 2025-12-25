Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

SpoofSense Face: AI-based 3D facial liveness detection for identity verification & anti-spoofing. built by SpoofSense. Core capabilities include 3D passive liveness detection from a single image frame, Detection of 3D mask attacks (silicone, latex, resin, wax), Detection of digital replay/video playback attacks..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.