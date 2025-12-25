Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

Sentry Enterprises: Deep tech firm providing biometric digital identity & fintech hardware/software. built by Sentry Enterprises. Core capabilities include ThinTech ultra-thin microelectronic encapsulation for card-form-factor devices, Biometric Key Derivation for passwordless decentralized identity, Proprietary hardware and software vertical integration (The Sentry Stack)..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.