Alibaba Cloud ID Verification: AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include eKYC end-to-end identity verification with customizable module combinations, OCR-based ID recognition supporting documents from 100+ countries and regions, Liveness detection countering face presentation attacks and device hijacking injection attacks..

Sedicii Facial Biometric Identity & Age Verification: Facial biometric & age verification using liveness detection and ZKP. built by Sedicii. Core capabilities include Facial biometric scanning and matching for identity verification, Multi-layered liveness detection against spoofing attacks (photos, videos, masks, deepfakes), Document verification with 16,000+ active document templates..

Both serve the Identity Verification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.