Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service: Alibaba Cloud's full lifecycle SSL certificate management platform for issuance and. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Full lifecycle SSL/TLS certificate management including application, issuance, deployment, monitoring, and renewal, Automated certificate expiry detection and renewal with real-time status monitoring and alerting, Support for DV, OV, and EV certificate types from multiple global CAs..

DigiCert CertCentral: Platform for managing 20+ types of publicly trusted digital certificates. built by DigiCert. Core capabilities include Issuance, renewal, and revocation of 20+ publicly trusted certificate types, TLS/SSL certificate management for web and server authentication, Code signing certificates with optional secure cloud key storage..

Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.