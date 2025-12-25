Alibaba Cloud Security Center is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Alibaba Cloud. Aqua Security Cloud VM Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running workloads across Alibaba Cloud and hybrid environments will get the most from Alibaba Cloud Security Center because it's the only platform that unifies CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, and SIEM detection from a single console without forcing agent deployment everywhere. The 700+ CSPM checks across 70+ cloud services and 380+ threat detection models built on MITRE ATT&CK give you real coverage depth for cloud-native risk. Skip this if your organization is locked into AWS or Azure exclusively; Alibaba's strength is regional coverage and multi-cloud parity, not beating point solutions in any single function like vulnerability remediation or incident response automation.
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security
Security teams protecting Linux and Windows VMs across multi-cloud environments will value Aqua Security Cloud VM Security for its file integrity monitoring and registry protection, which actually catch configuration drift that compliance scanners alone miss. The tool covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and forensic reconstruction. Skip this if your primary need is workload-level network segmentation; the automated firewall rules are basic and won't replace a dedicated microsegmentation platform.
Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads.
VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Security Center vs Aqua Security Cloud VM Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Alibaba Cloud Security Center: Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads. built by Alibaba Cloud. headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware protection with backup and snapshot-based recovery, Vulnerability scanning and one-click automated fixing, Threat detection using 380+ models based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework..
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security: VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning and malware detection for cloud VMs, CIS Benchmark compliance assessment for Linux, Real-time VM configuration monitoring and drift prevention..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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