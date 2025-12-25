Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending application traffic at scale will get the most from Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller, especially those needing load balancing and WAF in a single appliance without separate point products. PCI-DSS compliance support and real-time application traffic monitoring address the compliance burden that typically forces these organizations to run parallel security stacks. Skip this if you're building a pure cloud-native architecture; Ivanti's strength is hybrid environments where virtual traffic management and application layer defense need to move together.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller: Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller differentiates with Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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