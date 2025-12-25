Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Ivanti Virtual Application Delivery Controller: Application delivery controller with load balancing, WAF, and traffic mgmt. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Virtual Traffic Manager for load balancing and traffic management, Services Director for automation and capacity-based licensing, Web Application Firewall for application layer protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.