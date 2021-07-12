Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Instart Web Performance (Legacy) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Instart Web Performance (Legacy)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-traffic web applications will get the most from Instart Web Performance (Legacy) if they need DDoS and bot mitigation bundled with performance optimization on a single cloud platform. The solution covers continuous monitoring and platform security controls across the NIST CSF, making it suitable for organizations that can't afford application slowdown from security enforcement. Skip this if your priority is detecting sophisticated application-layer attacks; Instart's strength is filtering volumetric threats and keeping sites fast under load, not hunting advanced threats.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Instart Web Performance (Legacy) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Instart Web Performance (Legacy): A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features. built by Akamai..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Instart Web Performance (Legacy) is developed by Akamai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Instart Web Performance (Legacy) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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