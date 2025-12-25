Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Humera is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Humera Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
SMB and mid-market teams defending APIs and web forms against automated abuse will get the most from Humera, since its behavioral fingerprinting detects bots without friction or user interaction. The 20ms risk scoring and single-line integration mean you're live in days, not weeks, and the tool actually prevents credential stuffing and scraping rather than just logging it. Skip this if you need full identity orchestration or post-breach investigation capability; Humera prioritizes real-time gate-keeping over forensic depth, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on a twelve-person team staying solvent.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
Invisible bot detection and human verification for web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Humera for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Humera: Invisible bot detection and human verification for web apps and APIs. built by Humera Technologies. Core capabilities include Invisible bot detection without user interaction, Real-time risk scoring in 20ms, Behavioral and motion signal analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. Humera differentiates with Invisible bot detection without user interaction, Real-time risk scoring in 20ms, Behavioral and motion signal analysis.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Humera is developed by Humera Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Humera serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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