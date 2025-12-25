Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..

Humera: Invisible bot detection and human verification for web apps and APIs. built by Humera Technologies. Core capabilities include Invisible bot detection without user interaction, Real-time risk scoring in 20ms, Behavioral and motion signal analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.