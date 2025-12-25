Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. Comodo Website Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Comodo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Startups and SMBs protecting e-commerce sites will find Comodo Website Security most useful for its integrated malware removal and WAF, which handles both detection and remediation without requiring separate vendors. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and PR.PS through daily scanning, automated cleanup, and DDoS protection bundled with CDN acceleration. Skip this if you need deep API security testing or advanced threat hunting; Comodo prioritizes prevention and recovery over investigative depth.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Comodo Website Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
Comodo Website Security: Website security platform with WAF, CDN, malware scanning, and backup. built by Comodo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. Comodo Website Security differentiates with Daily malware scanning, Automated malware removal, Manual malware cleaning.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Comodo Website Security is developed by Comodo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Comodo Website Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover SQL Injection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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