AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Ice: Ice is an AWS cloud cost management tool that provides multi-level visibility into cloud spending and resource utilization to support informed reservation purchases and resource optimization decisions..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.