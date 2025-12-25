Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by AlgoSec. Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously will find value in AlgoSec Cloud's breadth of asset discovery; it scans 60+ cloud service types and generates 600+ misconfiguration alerts tied directly to CIS Benchmarks, which cuts through the noise of generic findings. The continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS and HIPAA makes it useful for regulated workloads, and real-time scanning keeps pace with infrastructure changes. Skip this if you need deep remediation automation or tight ITSM workflows beyond the Jira integration; AlgoSec prioritizes detection and risk ranking over closing the loop on fixes.
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite)
DevOps and infrastructure teams running multi-cloud deployments will find real value in Cloud Security Suite because it audits infrastructure configuration drift across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean from the command line without agent overhead. The Lynis foundation gives you battle-tested Unix/Linux hardening checks that catch misconfigurations most CSPM tools gloss over, and the free tier removes procurement friction for teams piloting cloud security posture work. Skip this if you need continuous compliance monitoring or remediation workflows; cs-suite is a point-in-time assessment tool, not a real-time posture platform.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
A command-line security auditing tool that performs Lynis-based security assessments across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean cloud platforms.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) vs Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) for your cloud security posture management needs.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite): A command-line security auditing tool that performs Lynis-based security assessments across AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean cloud platforms..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is developed by AlgoSec. Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is open-source with 1,167 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) and Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Azure, GCP, AWS. Key differences: AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is Commercial while Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is Free, Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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