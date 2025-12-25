Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by AlgoSec. Cloud Inquisitor is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously will find value in AlgoSec Cloud's breadth of asset discovery; it scans 60+ cloud service types and generates 600+ misconfiguration alerts tied directly to CIS Benchmarks, which cuts through the noise of generic findings. The continuous compliance monitoring for PCI-DSS and HIPAA makes it useful for regulated workloads, and real-time scanning keeps pace with infrastructure changes. Skip this if you need deep remediation automation or tight ITSM workflows beyond the Jira integration; AlgoSec prioritizes detection and risk ranking over closing the loop on fixes.
AWS teams managing multi-account sprawl will find real value in Cloud Inquisitor for the one problem it solves well: surfacing resource ownership and orphaned assets that your actual CSPM misses. The free pricing and native AWS integration mean you can deploy it across accounts without procurement friction. Skip this if you need continuous compliance monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud Inquisitor is a lightweight visibility tool for finding what you've lost track of, not a replacement for your posture management platform.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection
Cloud Inquisitor is an AWS security tool that monitors resource ownership, detects domain hijacking, verifies security services, and manages IAM policies across multiple accounts.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) vs Cloud Inquisitor for your cloud security posture management needs.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..
Cloud Inquisitor: Cloud Inquisitor is an AWS security tool that monitors resource ownership, detects domain hijacking, verifies security services, and manages IAM policies across multiple accounts..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is developed by AlgoSec. Cloud Inquisitor is open-source with 448 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) and Cloud Inquisitor serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is Commercial while Cloud Inquisitor is Free, Cloud Inquisitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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