AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Cloud Inquisitor: Cloud Inquisitor is an AWS security tool that monitors resource ownership, detects domain hijacking, verifies security services, and manages IAM policies across multiple accounts..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.