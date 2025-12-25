Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AlgoSec AppViz is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by AlgoSec. Redjack Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AlgoSec AppViz because it maps application dependencies to business risk rather than just listing open ports. The tool's application-centric approach to asset discovery and compliance tracking directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most traditional firewalls ignore. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need deep threat detection; AppViz excels at policy automation and impact analysis for planned changes, not at finding what's actively attacking you.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map dependencies across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Redjack Platform, since passive discovery catches assets and connections that active scanning misses without creating network noise. Its NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage is strong, particularly the AI-driven criticality scoring that actually tells you which assets matter for business continuity rather than just flagging everything as important. Skip this if you need deep forensic response capabilities or are primarily hunting active threats; Redjack is built for asset resilience and BCDR planning, not incident investigation.
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec AppViz vs Redjack Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..
Redjack Platform: Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec AppViz differentiates with Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context. Redjack Platform differentiates with Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification.
AlgoSec AppViz is developed by AlgoSec. Redjack Platform is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec AppViz and Redjack Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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