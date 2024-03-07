Alert(1) to Win is a free cyber range training tool. BodgeIt Store is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
WordPress site owners managing security on a budget will find immediate value in Alert(1) to Win because it automates fixes for the top vulnerability classes that plague small deployments: plugin misconfigurations, weak authentication, and known CVEs in core and extensions. The tool catches and remediates issues that typically require manual hardening work or paid managed services, compressing what often takes hours into minutes. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning beyond WordPress or run a complex multisite infrastructure where centralized patch management already exists; Alert(1) to Win solves the low-friction security gap for standalone installs, not enterprise WordPress deployments.
Security teams building internal penetration testing programs for junior staff should pick BodgeIt Store because it's deliberately constrained to web application basics, which prevents trainees from getting lost in complexity before they understand HTTP request manipulation and common injection flaws. The 281 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community use in training environments, and the zero cost removes budgeting friction for programs still proving ROI on security training. Skip this if your team needs to simulate infrastructure attacks, cloud misconfigurations, or advanced post-exploitation scenarios; BodgeIt Store stays in the shallow end by design.
A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites.
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Alert(1) to Win vs BodgeIt Store for your cyber range training needs.
Alert(1) to Win: A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites..
BodgeIt Store: Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox