Alert Logic: Managed XDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed XDR service delivery, Security event monitoring, Threat detection across IT environments..

Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 threat monitoring and detection, Unified visibility across network, endpoint, and cloud environments, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.