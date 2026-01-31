Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure will get the most from Alert Logic Log Management Solution because its lightweight collectors deploy across cloud, server, and container environments without the friction of traditional agents. The 4,800+ security parsers and pre-configured compliance reports for PCI DSS 4.0, HIPAA, and SOC 2 mean you're not building detection logic from scratch; audit readiness is built in, not bolted on. Skip this if you need forensic recovery capabilities to match detection strength; Alert Logic prioritizes the continuous monitoring and incident analysis functions of NIST CSF 2.0 over the response and recovery workflows that require deeper integration with your SOAR or ticketing platform.