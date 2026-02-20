Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of dark web forums and marketplaces, Human operative intelligence collection from TOR, I2P, ZeroNet, Telegram, and Discord, AI-powered analysis using Natural Language Processing..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.