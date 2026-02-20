Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

VanishID: Managed digital footprint protection for executives, employees & families. built by VanishID. Core capabilities include Digital executive protection against fraud and targeted attacks, Workforce protection against social engineering and harassment, Family office protection against impersonation and doxxing..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.