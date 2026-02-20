Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

Outtake OSINT: AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.