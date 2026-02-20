Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

Eye Security Domain Checker: Checks domains and email addresses for security breaches and data exposure. built by EyeonID. Core capabilities include Domain security testing, Email address breach checking, Free online data exposure assessment..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.