Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Dark is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Aleph Networks. DeHashed is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting data breaches and underground threat chatter will get real value from Aleph Search Dark's dark web search engine and alert automation, which catch credential dumps and brand mentions that traditional monitoring misses. The tool maps your risk ecosystem across deep and dark web sources with geovisualization and blockchain tracing, covering the detection and analysis functions that most organizations leave blind. Skip this if your team needs post-incident response capabilities or expects one platform to handle both breach discovery and remediation; Aleph is built for the hunt, not the fix.
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Dark vs DeHashed for your digital risk protection needs.
Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..
DeHashed: A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Dark and DeHashed serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Key differences: Aleph Search Dark is Commercial while DeHashed is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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