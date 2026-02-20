Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Dark is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Aleph Networks. CatchProbe LeakMAP is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CatchProbe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting data breaches and underground threat chatter will get real value from Aleph Search Dark's dark web search engine and alert automation, which catch credential dumps and brand mentions that traditional monitoring misses. The tool maps your risk ecosystem across deep and dark web sources with geovisualization and blockchain tracing, covering the detection and analysis functions that most organizations leave blind. Skip this if your team needs post-incident response capabilities or expects one platform to handle both breach discovery and remediation; Aleph is built for the hunt, not the fix.
Security teams hunting for exposed credentials and breached data across dark web sources will find real value in LeakMAP's 40TB+ indexed database and domain-based search capabilities, which catch leaks faster than manual monitoring alone. The tool's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, paired with social media enrichment and multi-data-type correlation, means your team surfaces compromised assets before attackers weaponize them. Skip this if your priority is breach response and remediation workflows; LeakMAP is built for intelligence gathering and risk assessment, not incident containment.
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Dark vs CatchProbe LeakMAP for your digital risk protection needs.
Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..
CatchProbe LeakMAP: Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking. built by CatchProbe. Core capabilities include 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Dark differentiates with Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources. CatchProbe LeakMAP differentiates with 40TB+ leaked data database, Leak content correlation and profiling, Domain-based search capabilities.
Aleph Search Dark is developed by Aleph Networks. CatchProbe LeakMAP is developed by CatchProbe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Dark and CatchProbe LeakMAP serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Osint. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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