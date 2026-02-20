Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Humanize Security Salience: xASM and cyber risk quantification platform with continuous monitoring. built by Humanize Security. Core capabilities include External vulnerability and misconfiguration detection via continuous scanning, API security monitoring including GraphQL scanning, Integrated honeypots for threat intelligence gathering..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.