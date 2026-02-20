Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Humanize Security Salience is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Humanize Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external attack surface noise will benefit most from Humanize Security Salience's risk quantification layer, which actually lets you rank which of your 10,000 exposed assets matter. The platform covers five core NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and risk assessment, and its dual mode interface means your board sees dollar impact while your engineers see the GraphQL misconfigurations. Skip this if your organization is still fighting basic internal vulnerability management; Salience assumes you've already got baseline hygiene and need to stop chasing everything equally.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
xASM and cyber risk quantification platform with continuous monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Humanize Security Salience for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Humanize Security Salience: xASM and cyber risk quantification platform with continuous monitoring. built by Humanize Security. Core capabilities include External vulnerability and misconfiguration detection via continuous scanning, API security monitoring including GraphQL scanning, Integrated honeypots for threat intelligence gathering..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Humanize Security Salience differentiates with External vulnerability and misconfiguration detection via continuous scanning, API security monitoring including GraphQL scanning, Integrated honeypots for threat intelligence gathering.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Humanize Security Salience is developed by Humanize Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Humanize Security Salience serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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