Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

uSecure uBreach: Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data. built by usecure. Core capabilities include Automatic weekly scans for exposed credentials, Dark web breach database monitoring, Email account monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.