Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts. built by PAGO Networks. Core capabilities include AI-based web crawling of dark web sources, Real-time customized alerts for security incidents, Monitoring of hacker forums, black markets, and leak blogs..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.