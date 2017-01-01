Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ: Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.