Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Protexxa Defender Platform: Continuous cyber risk monitoring platform for SMB employees and orgs. built by Protexxa. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous background monitoring for cyber risks and vulnerabilities, Dark web scanning for breaches, exposures, and leaks, AI-powered reverse image search to detect unauthorized use of images online..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.