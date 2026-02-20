Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection: Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring for compromised data, Detection of compromised credentials and financial data, Brand and executive mention monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.