Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Kymatio Breach Scan: Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings. built by Kymatio. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of the web, deep web, and third-party services for credential leaks, Early warning alerts for detected credential exposures, Actionable insights to reduce attack surface..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.