Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform: Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of open, deep, and dark web sources, Neural network-based detection of phishing and scams, Three-stage takedown process for violation removal..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.