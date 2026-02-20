Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Free Dark Web Scan: Free dark web scanning service to identify compromised credentials and data. built by F12.net. Core capabilities include Dark web scanning for compromised credentials, Data breach exposure identification, Scheduled scan service..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.