Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Flare Identity Exposure Management: Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark/clear web for leaked credentials. built by Flare. Core capabilities include Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware blogs, Breached identity and leaked credential detection, Stealer log monitoring and analysis..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.