Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Eye Security Domain Checker: Checks domains and email addresses for security breaches and data exposure. built by EyeonID. Core capabilities include Domain security testing, Email address breach checking, Free online data exposure assessment..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.