Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search: Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Search across surface, deep, and dark web breach sources, Support for multiple data type searches including email, domain, SSN, credit card, Bitcoin address, Access to 121+ billion indexed breach records..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.