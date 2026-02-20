Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Networks Services is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Aleph Networks. DeHashed is a free digital risk protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting high-value digital assets across supply chains will get the most from Aleph Networks Services, particularly those managing sensitive executives or IP that appears on dark web forums and leaked databases before internal discovery. The platform monitors 100M+ sources across surface, deep, and dark web layers with compliance reporting for DORA and NIS2, covering the detection and analysis gap that most internal-only security programs leave open. Skip this if your organization needs incident response automation or threat hunting; Aleph Networks is monitoring and intelligence only, not a platform for containment or remediation workflows.
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.
A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Networks Services vs DeHashed for your digital risk protection needs.
Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..
DeHashed: A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Networks Services and DeHashed serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Key differences: Aleph Networks Services is Commercial while DeHashed is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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