Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Data-Tech Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring service scanning for stolen credentials and org data. built by Data-Tech. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 continuous dark web monitoring, Monitoring of hidden chat rooms, private websites, peer-to-peer networks, IRC channels, social media platforms, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets, Unlimited monthly live dark web searches..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.