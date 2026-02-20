Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

CYFOR Secure Dark Web Monitoring: Managed dark web scanning service to detect exposed credentials. built by CYFOR Secure. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of dark web sites, forums, and marketplaces, Real-time alerts on detected compromised credentials, Detailed reporting on leaked data and exposure locations..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.