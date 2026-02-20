Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

CloudSEK XVigil: Digital risk protection platform for external threat monitoring. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include External threat monitoring, Dark web monitoring, Social media monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.