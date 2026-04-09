Alcatraz Platform: Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS. built by Alcatraz AI. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication (badgeless and 2FA/MFA modes), Device management and configuration for Rock X hardware, User enrollment via mobile/web, auto, and manual methods..

OLOID: Passwordless auth platform for frontline/deskless workers via biometrics & NFC. built by OLOID. Core capabilities include Passwordless and usernameless authentication for shared devices, Biometric authentication via facial recognition, NFC card, QR code, and wearable-based login..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.