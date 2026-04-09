Alcatraz Platform: Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS. built by Alcatraz AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication (badgeless and 2FA/MFA modes), Device management and configuration for Rock X hardware, User enrollment via mobile/web, auto, and manual methods..

Anonybit Workforce Authentication: Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserving biometric authentication, Decentralized biometric data storage using sharded anonymized bits, Liveness detection during biometric capture..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.