Alcatraz Platform: Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS. built by Alcatraz AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication (badgeless and 2FA/MFA modes), Device management and configuration for Rock X hardware, User enrollment via mobile/web, auto, and manual methods..

Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement: Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control. built by Allthenticate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Replaces physical smartcards with mobile credentials, Smartphone-based access authentication, Protection against smartcard cloning attacks..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.