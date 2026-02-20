Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..

genugate High Resistance Firewall: Two-stage high-resistance firewall for classified and critical networks. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Two-stage firewall architecture: Application Level Gateway (ALG) and Packet Filter (PFL) on separate hardware, Full deep content inspection via Application Level Gateway, Individually configurable packet filter ruleset..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.