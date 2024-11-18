Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akto Secure AI Usage is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Akto. Sesame IT Jizô AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling employee AI tool adoption will get the most from Akto Secure AI Usage because it actually catches agentic assets and MCP servers running on endpoints, not just ChatGPT in a browser tab. The endpoint agent monitors across 80+ connectors with real-time interception of unsafe interactions, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions where most AI monitoring solutions stop at shallow SaaS discovery. Skip this if you're looking for a data loss prevention tool that happens to watch AI; Akto is built around the assumption that your AI risk sits at the endpoint, and that architectural choice limits its value for teams primarily concerned with SaaS AI compliance.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating data exfiltration through non-obvious channels will find real value in Sesame IT Jizô AI, which detects steganography across images, video, audio, documents, and network protocols where traditional DLP tools go blind. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it closes the gap between anomaly detection and actual incident characterization when covert channels are in play. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers will use standard encryption or obvious exfiltration methods; Jizô AI is purpose-built for the subset of breaches that hide data in plain sight.
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks.
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Common questions about comparing Akto Secure AI Usage vs Sesame IT Jizô AI for your ai threat detection needs.
Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..
Sesame IT Jizô AI: AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks. built by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Core capabilities include Detection of image-based steganography (LSB, JPEG DCT, PNG chunk manipulation), Detection of video-based steganography (e.g., H.264 compressed streams), Detection of audio-based steganography (amplitude/frequency signal analysis)..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akto Secure AI Usage differentiates with Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions. Sesame IT Jizô AI differentiates with Detection of image-based steganography (LSB, JPEG DCT, PNG chunk manipulation), Detection of video-based steganography (e.g., H.264 compressed streams), Detection of audio-based steganography (amplitude/frequency signal analysis).
Akto Secure AI Usage is developed by Akto. Sesame IT Jizô AI is developed by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akto Secure AI Usage and Sesame IT Jizô AI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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