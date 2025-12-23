Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..

Daxa.ai Proxima: AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI prompt and response data flows, Detection and redaction of PII and sensitive data, Policy enforcement for AI tool usage..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.